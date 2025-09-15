MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old Plantation teen died after a diving accident off a hookah rig near Grassy Key, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Cameron Isaiah Queen went underwater around 1:30 p.m., Saturday, while swimming back to the boat.

CPR was immediately administered, and both the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded.

Queen was transported to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities said foul play is not suspected, and autopsy results are pending.

Archbishop McCarthy High School mourned the loss of senior Cameron Ruwe on social media, expressing condolences to his family, friends, and the school community.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss,” the post read. “We ask that you keep them close in your prayers during this difficult time. Sending our prayers, love, and support to help them through this very difficult time”.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support his family.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.