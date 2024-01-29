MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old girl is in stable condition after, police said, a shooting in Miramar sent her to the hospital and killed her 17-year-old boyfriend.

According to Miramar Police, they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the area of South University Drive and Riviera Boulevard, just after 7:50 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives said the 17-year-old victims were sitting in a white Hyundai Sonata when someone opened fire at the vehicle multiple times, striking the driver and the passenger.

Ring camera footage obtained by 7News on Monday captured the sound of the bullets being fired. The homeowner told 7News to blur the video for her safety.

Paramedics rushed both patients to Memorial Regional Hospital, where the male driver succumbed to his injuries. The female victim was listed as critical but has since been updated to stable condition.

“Right now, it’s really too early to speculate as to the motive behind this. We don’t even know if this was the intended target or not,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues. “That’s why it is crucial that someone come forward, someone provides us with information so we can look into this further and apprehend the people that are responsible for this. We’re talking about two 17-year-olds that their lives — one is deceased and the other one, her life will never be the same.

Police said there is an unknown vehicle in connection to the shooting, adding that a witness possibly saw the car take off toward the Turnpike. They have not provided a description of this vehicle, and no firearms have been recovered.

7News has learned that the teens shot are not part of the Broward County Schools system. Police have not disclosed their identities.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

