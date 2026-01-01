FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was fatally shot in Fort Lauderdale Beach just before the New Year.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to call of a possible shooting late Wednesday night at 17 South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

Upon their arrival, officers located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound.

Officers secured the scene and tactical medical aid was given to the teen, who was later identified as 17-year-old Joshua Gipson Jr., immediately.

Cell phone video captured the moment panic spread as witnesses ran from the area.

Jeff Saylor told 7News he heard gunshots ring out.

“I heard another shot, a couple shots, I believe about five total,” said Saylor.

Others immediately recognized the popping sounds weren’t fireworks going off in the sky.

“And I said, ‘That’s not fireworks,'” said Bob McDonald, another witness. “It scared the heck out of me.”

Gipson Jr., who had just turned 17, was promptly trauma alerted by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Gipson Jr. was a football player for several South Florida teams and planned to attend Virginia Tech, according to his father.

“He made good choices in life, you know what I’m saying? He wasn’t making anything bad,” said Gipson Sr.

Gipson Sr. believes when shots first rang out, his son was caught in the crossfire.

“I just hate it happened,” said a longtime friend of Gipson Jr. who did not wish to be identified.

Gipson Jr.’s friend said the two had known each other since they were little kids who played football together.

“He was funny, he was fun to be around, he was always a happy soul. He was a good person,” his friend said.

Detectives have not shared many details but said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Gipson Jr.’s loved ones are still trying to make sense of it all.

“I went blank. I don’t how to, it’s just crazy,” said his friend. “I mean, I expected a lot on New Year’s night but when it’s one of your people, or one of your old friends or somebody you grew up with, you don’t know what to think.”

One witness who spoke with 7News said it appeared to happen after two people got into an argument but authorities have not made any conclusions.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have additional information regarding this incident, please contact Detective J. Sanchez of the homicide unit at 954-828-4900 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

