POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager accused of killing two people in a fatal crash in Pembroke Pines appeared in bond court Friday morning.

17-year-old Albert Oswaldo Yanez Quintana faces charges of vehicular homicide following an investigation into a fatal crash in February that took the lives of an elderly couple. This comes after an investigation into the accident revealed Quintana was operating recklessly behind the wheel of the involved vehicle, driving at an excessive speed northbound on Dykes Road when he struck a vehicle turning left onto NW 12th Street.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, the two passengers of the second vehicle, 84-year-old Hugo Cardona Valencia and 69-year-old Patricia Fajardo De Cardona, succumbed to their injuries in the days after. Several others in the area suffered injuries as well.

The son of the couple spoke via Zoom during Quintana’s court hearing, stating he fears should Quintana be released, another tragic incident will be repeated.

“We trust that justice will be delivered in this particular case,” he said. “I think that Mr. Quintana, in this case, if he’s not locked up and put away, will be here again very soon.”

Quintana, who will be tried as an adult, is currently being held in the Broward County Jail at the Paul Ryan facility in Pompano Beach pending the result of the investigation and trial.

The judge has set his bond for $350,000.

