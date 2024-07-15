HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen is in big trouble days after bullets fly in a Hollywood neighborhood, sending a man to the hospital.

A stolen government vehicle was seen riddled with bullets near North 57th Terrace and Thomas Street last week.

Police said 17-year-old Leland Kane Fernandez stole a silver Hyundai from an Army recruitment center in Pembroke Pines.

In the same vehicle, the teen was later involved in a shooting.

Police arrested the teen on Friday and charged him with three counts of attempted murder.

