FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot and transported to the hospital after gunfire rang out at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received both a call and alert right before 8 p.m. on Tuesday about shots fired at Everglades Heights Apartments on Northwest 22nd Street.

“There were a lot of bullets being shot, it sounded like multiple gunshots,” said resident Brittany Perkins.

Police are investigating several areas of the complex also impacted by bullets, such as neighbors’ cars.

“Shot up my car, a nine millimeter went through my window and the car beside me had two bullet holes through their windows and a couple of other cars over there had a couple of bullet holes through their doors,” said Thomas Perkins, another resident of the complex. “It’s not the first shooting we’ve had in this area over here and frankly I’m getting tired of just living here, period.”

FLPD officers and Crime Scene Investigation detectives responded and are inspecting the scene.

The injured victim was reportedly dispatched as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue; details about his condition have not been released.

They have also not yet commented on whether a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.