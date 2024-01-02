TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting in Tamarac.

According to BSO, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, authorities responded to reports of shots fired near the 7000 block of Northwest 79th Avenue. Deputies said they discovered a 21-year-old man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives said they found that the victim had been shot while inside the vehicle, which he subsequently crashed into a nearby pole.

Through investigative methods, the suspect was identified, and a search warrant was executed at his home in Margate.

The 17-year-old has been booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center on a felony murder charge.

