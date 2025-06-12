FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a teen, they said, is responsible for hitting two parked Tesla vehicles and tearing up a homeowner’s yard after getting into an accident in Fort Lauderdale.

The initial accident happened at the intersection of Southwest 31st Avenue and 17th Street, just before 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. After the crash, surveillance video showed one car careening through a yard, striking two Tesla vehicles parked in the driveway.

Surveillance video showed the driver getting back into the car and driving off, leaving tire marks on the driveway and in the front yard.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested Gilton Juarez on Wednesday, accusing him of being behind the wheel of that car that left without speaking to the homeowner.

Juarez faces several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries and driving without a license.

