LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old has been transported to the hospital after he was shot, and now officers are on the search for the person who pulled the trigger.

Lauderhill Police responded Tuesday to the scene of a shooting at 5309 NW 18th Court in Lauderhill.

“I heard one shot go off,” said a neighbor.

A neighbor, who asked we not show her face, rushed out of her Lauderhill home to find a young man lying on the ground.

“He was like, ‘Please call my mom, please call my mom,'” she said. “He said he was shot in the neck. He said he was 16 years old and said that some other boys were coming after him and stuff like that.”

But police said he apparently wasn’t alone.

According to officers, a group of four teens were fighting.

“There were four males involved in some sort of physical altercation, and at some point one of those suspects pulled out a firearm and began shooting. The victim goes down, the other three males scatter,” said Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago.

While one laid on the ground begging for help, three other teens apparently fled the scene.

So, as children played nearby on the complex basketball court, police began searching overhead.

Meanwhile, the injured teen was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, from what witnesses told them, it may have been two guys against the other two teens in some sort of fight.

The teen underwent surgery and remains in the hospital at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

