MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Cristhian Bravo Gonzalez was in bond court Friday morning.

The 16-year-old is being tried as an adult for the death of 30-year-old Cristina Hernandez in Miramar last December, a few days before Christmas.

Police said Gonzalez was under the influence of marijuana and driving at more than 110 miles per hour.

He rear-ended and killed both Hernandez and her unborn child, she was 5 weeks pregnant with their second child.

Gonzalez also critically wounded her 7-year-old son.

He was in adult court Friday for his first appearance and is being charged with a litany of crimes.

The teen is being held on a total bond of $505,000.

If he were to pay that Gonzalez will be confined to house arrest and would need to surrender any passports.

He will have to undergo drug testing twice a week and will be banned from driving.

The father has also been charged for allowing his son to drive without a license.

