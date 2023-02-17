MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager appeared in bond court Friday morning and learned he will be tried as an adult for the death of a mother while driving under the influence.

Sixteen-year-old Cristhian Bravo Gonzalez is accused of driving while high when he crashed into and killed 30-year-old Cristina Hernandez in Miramar last December, a few days before Christmas.

Police said Gonzalez was under the influence of marijuana and driving more than 110 miles per hour.

He rear-ended and killed both Hernandez and her unborn child; she was five weeks pregnant with their second child.

Gonzalez also critically wounded her 7-year-old son.

He was in adult court Friday for his first appearance and is being charged with a litany of crimes.

The teen is being held on a total bond of $505,000.

If he were to pay that, Gonzalez will be confined to house arrest and would need to surrender any passports.

He will have to undergo drug testing twice a week and will be banned from driving.

The father has also been charged for allowing his son to drive without a license.

