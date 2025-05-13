MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have located an endangered child who was previously reported missing from Margate.

Sixteen-year-old Christine Regina was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Monday near 5766 Northwest 26th Street in Margate.

She’s 5 feet and 8 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and an unknown-colored shirt.

According to the Margate Police Department, she has since been located.

For more information, please contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

