HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fearless South Florida teen intervened to catch a scaly intruder that slithered into someone’s backyard.

Onya Lee Golighty is 16 years old, a high school sophomore, softball player and a lover of all things serpentine since she was the age of 6.

“Little Me was like, ‘Wow so cool,'” said Onya.

After 10 years of pet ownership with her longtime friend Osceoola, as well as studying these creatures, it all led up to the moment when she grabbed an 11-foot reticulated python from a Hollywood patio, Monday night.

“I’m getting ready for bed and got a Ring notification in the neighborhood that said, ‘Giant snake in my backyard, if it’s yours, come get it, and if it’s not, please come get it,” said Daniel Golighty, Onya’s father.

“All right, let’s do it,” said Onya.

“A lot of people exaggerate, ‘Oh it’s a huge snake,’ and then you’ll get there, you’ll take a look, and it’s literally 2 feet long,” said Daniel.

But when Onya went for the snake by grabbing the python just under its head, it was not a 2-footer.

“It seemed like he just wanted to be left alone,” said Onya.

It took several minutes for the python to wrap itself around her arms and her dad’s, but they were able to wrangle it into a bag.

Onya still has mixed feelings knowing their effect on the ecosystem.

“I feel bad. Someone dumped him off,” she said.

But one thing she doesn’t give into is fear.

“How can you be freaked out by that face?” said Onya.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they take these matters seriously. They urge people who see pythons or any animals that are illegal in Florida to call them immediately.

Onya said that they did call the FWC and handed them the snake.

The python was most likely disposed of.

Onya plans to make that her life’s work, to help others overcome their fears toward other animals, including snakes.

