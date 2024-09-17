WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has died after he was shot at a home in Wilton Manors.

Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Police were dispatched to respond to a shooting call in a multi-family residential unit in the 400 block of Northwest 25th Street, around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

Police said a 16-year-old victim was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear or if anyone has been arrested, but detectives said there is no threat tonight to the community.

Broward Sheriff’s Office, who investigate deaths within the city of Wilton Manors, has taken over the investigation.

