FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage victim who was battling for her life after being shot in Fort Lauderdale has passed away.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the 16-year-old succumbed to her injuries nearly a day after she was shot in the area of 1500 block of Northwest Eighth Street.

She was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center after a street fight broke out among a group of people and someone took out a gun and fired shots, striking the teen.

Witnesses said tensions had been brewing from an incident on Monday. The two groups reconvened later that night and began fighting.

7News obtained video of the street fight showing punches flying and hairs being pulled as some people on the sidelines watch the fight and recorded on their cellphones. The video captured the moment someone fired the gun and everyone begins running for cover.

When the crowd cleared, the 16-year-old remained on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The teen’s mother, Chardene, reacted to the shooting and street fight on Monday night.

“Now my child landed on the ground bleeding. For me I didn’t even know my child had been shot,” she said.

She wants to know why anyone would take a gun to a fist fight.

“All I know is my child got shot. Now she is at the hospital and I pray to God that she is alright, she is OK but like stuff like this, when these are young kids, that don’t make sense. Oh a fight, that’s your loss,” she said.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not said if they have anyone in custody.

Detectives are now searching for the person who shot the teen.

