POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy was killed and five other people were taken to the hospital, including four teens, as authorities provided new details about a fiery rollover wreck in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash along the 200 block of West Copans Road, just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

Detectives said the deceased victim was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz CLA 250 westbound on West Copans Road when the 82-year-old driver of a 2021 Toyota Sienna collided with him while turning left at the intersection with Leisure Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver of the Mercedes lost control, and the vehicle rolled roof as it slid southwest across the roadway and into the path of eastbound traffic, hitting a 2015 Lexus RX 350.

A 2021 Toyota RAV4 was struck by debris from the collisions as the Mercedes slid by it.

Deputies began lifesaving measures until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units arrived.

The 16-year-old driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported four 17-year-old passengers and the driver of the Lexus to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The drivers of the Toyota Sienna and RAV4 did not report injuries and remained at the scene.

Deputies shut down Copans Road in both directions between Cypress Road and Northwest Third Avenue while they investigated.

Detectives believe excessive may have been a contributing factor in the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.