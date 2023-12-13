HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken mother is on a mission to find the driver who struck her teenage son in Hallandale Beach and took off, leaving him lying on the street.

Speaking with 7News from his hospital bed on Wednesday, 16-year-old Tylan Jackson said he was walking home from school along Northwest Seventh Terrace, near OB Johnson Park, when he was hit by a driver who took off, at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

“I was crossing the road, and I just got hit,” he said.

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” said Shantrell Stanley, the teen’s mother.

While Jackson said he doesn’t remember much about the incident, Stanley said someone who lives near where the crash happened saw everything.

“He was dragged about a block and a half, and the car, she told me that the car stopped — I guess he was released — then she said that the car just took off,” said Stanley.

Paramedics rushed Jackson, a junior at Hallandale Beach High School, to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Luckily, he has no broken bones.

“Scratches in the face, big gashes under the neck,” said Stanley. “He has something to be grateful for, and that’s his life.”

While Jackson heals, his mother said she is going to continue to pray for his recovery.

“I’m just going to keep God first and keep praying,” she said.

As for the teen, he has a message for the driver responsible.

“Just turn yourself in,” he said.

Police said they are looking for an black, older model Toyota Corolla. They are hoping surveillance cameras in the area will help them in their search for the motorist.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

