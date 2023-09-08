HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Hallandale Beach that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, units responded to a ShotSpotter alert along the 800 block of Foster Road, just after 9:30 p.m., Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find not victim at the scene.

Someone tried to drive the teen, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, to the hospital but stopped in the area of Southwest 21st Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard to call for help.

Despite lifesaving measures, officials said, the teen did not survive.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

