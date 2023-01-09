HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street.

The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning.

According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take off, sideswiping several other vehicles, then hearing a gun go off.

No one was hurt.

