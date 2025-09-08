OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old accused of fatally stabbing another teenager inside an Oakland Park group home will be charged as an adult, according to court records.

Detectives say Ruben Whitworth is responsible for the Aug. 25 stabbing death of 14-year-old Jordan Dowdy, who had been living at the ChildNet-operated group home since April.

Both teens were residents of the facility, which provides care for vulnerable children.

Deputies responded to the home near Northeast Third Avenue just after 5 p.m. and found Dowdy suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest, arm and torso, according to the arrest report.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead minutes later.

Witnesses told investigators that the stabbing began after an argument over chores and food in the home, according to the report.

The report says Whitworth armed himself with a knife he had concealed in his waistband, forced his way into Dowdy’s room and stabbed him several times in a “forward, jabbing motion.”

Whitworth faces a charge of second-degree murder.

