FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of teens triggered trouble in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they were advised that a 16-year-old boy has arrived at Broward Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound, Thursday morning.

The teen told officers that he had accidentally shot himself in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and Panther Lane. His injuries were not life-threatening.

A short time later, investigators said, the teen’s 15-year-old friend brought the gun to Dillard High School, located at 2501 NW 11th St.

That student was arrested without incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

While there was no threat at the school, Broward County Public Schools officials said the campus was placed on secure status out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.