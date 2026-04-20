FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that tore through a triplex in Lauderhill left more than a dozen people without a place to stay, officials said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 15th Street and 56th Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control, but all three units were affected.

No one was hurt, but officials said the fire left 16 people displaced. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting those impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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