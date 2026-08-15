WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A historic rescue operation has been completed after 155 beagles rescued from a research facility were brought to a local animal rescue in Palm Beach County.

More than 2,000 dogs were rescued from a breading and medical test facility in Wisconsin, and were relocated across the country, including Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

The organization housed more than 1,500 dogs when the facility first closed.

The founder of the rescue said that the dogs will receive medical surgeries, vaccinations, and a lifetime of love and care.

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