MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-boy who went missing in Margate has returned home safely, police said.

According to Margate Police, Jumaunti Bartholomew has left his house on foot at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue shorts with a gray stripe, rainbow Crocs and possibly glasses with a black frame.

The teen stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds.

Investigators said Bartholomew suffers from manic depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and did not have access to his medications at the time of his disappearance.

The teen also had no trackable devices.

Sunday afternoon, police confirmed Bartholomew is back home.

