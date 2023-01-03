FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter.

The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue.

Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard gunfire coming from the street.

Once at the scene, they found the victim, a 15-year-old. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Ultimately, the teen would succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation on the shooting is underway.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.