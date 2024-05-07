DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after, authorities said, she was struck by a vehicle in Dania Beach.

According to BSO, deputies responded to the incident in the 300 block of Sheridan Street just after 7 a.m., Tuesday.

BSO said that the girl was a student walking to school and crossing the street when she was struck by the vehicle.

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox