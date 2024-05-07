DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after, authorities said, she was struck by a vehicle in Dania Beach.

According to BSO, deputies responded to the incident in the 300 block of Sheridan Street just after 7 a.m., Tuesday.

BSO said that the girl was a student walking to school and crossing the street when she was struck by the vehicle.

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene.

