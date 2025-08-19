DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old teen was injured after being shot by a BB gun at a Davie park.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Liberty Park in the area of Southwest 136th Avenue and Eighth Street on Monday night.

7News cameras captured police at the park putting yellow tape around the playground area and speaking to people.

Detectives said the teen was treated on scene for injuries that were non-life-threatening.

7News spoke to the teen who did not want to be identified. He was hit on the side of his foot and was wearing a Band-Aid.

“It didn’t really hurt. I really didn’t feel anything until I went down there cause we heard the shooting and looked at my ankle,” he said.

He said his friends were just hanging out at the park when all of a sudden someone opened fire.

He said he knew right away it was a BB gun rather than an actual one, but added he wasn’t scared of getting shot.

“I wasn’t really that scared,” he said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or where the bullets came from.

The teen’s mother told 7News she doesn’t believe anyone is under arrest as of late Monday night.

