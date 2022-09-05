PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, a panicked stampede outside a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos resulting in the victim being run over by a car.

Cellphone video captured the moment when the victim was struck by a white Infiniti in a parking lot near the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 multiplex, located off Pines Boulevard, Saturday night.

A mother who asked to remain anonymous said she and her daughter were at the nearby arcade and bowling alley when she overheard a group of children panicking about a possible shooter.

“I was really scared,” she said.

That was when, the woman said, everyone inside ran outside.

Cellphone video showed some of the moviegoers as they called out for help while they ran for cover.

“They were just screaming, screaming and yelling and everything, and I thought that maybe someone had a gun,” said the mother.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the teenage girl fell in the parking lot during the madness, and just after 9:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man behind the wheel of the white 2014 Infiniti ran over her leg.

When witnesses intervened to tell the driver what he did, police said, the motorist replied that he was unaware he had hit the teen and fully cooperated with investigators.

The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital. As of Sunday night, she was listed in stable condition.

Police remain unclear as to what actually caused the panic, but they have since learned reports of a possible shooter were unfounded. They continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.