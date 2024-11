LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement have announced that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe.

Leilani Gonzalez was reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 3 from Lighthouse Point.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for her but has since been cancelled.

Officials said she was found safe.

