PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Pembroke Pines, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m., Thursday, in the 12200 block of Washington Street.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital but, despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that the boy was standing partially in the roadway and partially on the median near a bus stop when he was hit. Low visibility due to poor weather conditions is believed to have contributed to the accident, according to police.

The boy’s family has been notified, and Pembroke Pines Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

