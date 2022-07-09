POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Watkins had been last seen along the 100 block of Northeast 30th Court, at around 7:25 a.m., Friday.

Watkins stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also wears braces.

The teen had been last seen wearing a beige shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Detectives believe he was walking east on Northeast 30th Court toward Crystal Lakes Middle School.

At around 11 p.m., BSO officials confirmed detectives safely located Watkins. He has since been reunited with his family.

