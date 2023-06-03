LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Lauderhill neighborhood, sending a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.

At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Lauderhill Police received two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Northwest 59th Avenue and 21st Street. Shortly after, they received several 911 calls.

Upon arrival, officers found the young victim suffering from multiple shotgun wounds.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the teen to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. Officials said the patient underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet confirmed where or not a suspect is in custody, what led to the shooting, or whether the gunman and victim knew each other.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.