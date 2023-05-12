COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he came under fire at an apartment complex in Coconut Creek, police said.

7News cameras captured an active scene along the 3500 block of Cocoplum Circle, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the incident happened at around 8 p.m. inside an apartment unit.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the teen to Broward Health Medical Center. Police said he was alert and conscious during transport and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said this appears to an isolated incident, so it does not appear that there is a search underway for a subject.

Detectives believe the victim and the shooter knew each other, but this was not a domestic situation.

Police continue to investigate.

