DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his brother and dumping his body in a Dania Beach canal is expected to face a judge Thursday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they found the body of 23-year Kevin Dominique floating along Ocean Waterway Boulevard and Old Griffin Road on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said his 15-year-old brother, Demetre Fleurimond, shot him inside the family’s home on Southwest Sixth Avenue when the victim returned home from work and then drove his body to the canal and dumped it.

“Mr. Fleurimond then drove away from the scene, left the car at a nearby library and subsequently attempted to clean up that crime scene,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Dominique and Fleurimond were living inside the home with their mother, which remained under the watchful eye of BSO deputies Wednesday afternoon.

A family friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she’s heartbroken to learn the news.

“I know these kids and I do know that Demetre was a real sweat kid,” said the woman. “I’m lost for words, I really am. I am hurt. I am confused because this is like, what happens that you shoot your brother over 15 times.”

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear but Fleurimond faces a first-degree murder charge.

The teen is set to face a judge today.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.