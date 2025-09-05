DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old accused of killing his older brother and dumping his body near a Dania Beach canal will be charged as an adult, according to newly filed court records.

Demetre Fleurimond was arrested last month in the death of his brother, 23-year-old Kevin Dominique, whose body was found Aug. 19 near Old Griffin Road with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Fleurimond admitted to waiting for Dominique to come home before firing at him roughly 15 times with a rifle inside their family’s home.

He told detectives that after the shooting, he dragged the body to Dominique’s car, drove it to the canal, and left the body on the shoreline before abandoning the vehicle at a nearby library, according to the report.

During questioning, Fleurimond apologized to his mother and claimed that his brother “did stuff to him in the past,” though he refused to elaborate on what he meant, investigators wrote in the report.

Detectives said they recovered multiple firearms, ammunition, clothing with suspected blood, and latex gloves matching one found near the victim’s body from the teen’s bedroom.

Fleurimond faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and related weapons offenses.

Prosecutors confirmed he will be tried as an adult.

He remains in custody without bond.

