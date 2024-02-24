FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy accused of bringing a friend’s gun to Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale faced a judge.

Fifteen-year-old Kaylon Hubbard Jr. appeared in court on Friday. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The court appearance came one day after, detectives said, a 16-year-old accidentally shot himself at a fast food restaurant and had to be taken to the hospital.

Police said Hubbard, a friend of the victim, picked up the gun and took it to school.

The firearm was found in a bag that, detectives said, belonged to the injured 16-year-old.

Police arrested Hubbard without incident.

The teen was ordered to stay in secure detention for 21 days, while the state decides whether or not to prosecute.

