FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of volunteers in an all-women crew spent hours under the South Florida sun putting in sweat equity as they built Habit for Humanity homes that open doors to home ownership.

Portia McKay broke down in tears Wednesday as she was surrounded by a crowd of cheers in North Lauderdale. The mother was given the surprise of a lifetime, as she staked her claim on a new home.

“I’m tired of my kids asking me, ‘Mommy, Mommy, when are we going to move?'” she said. “So now I can tell them riday, ‘We can come by herem and we can look at our corner lot.’ I’m so excited.”

McKay’s new neighbor, Catoddra Crear, is a fellow mother and a teacher for the visually impaired. She’s staking a home as well.

“I’m doing this for my son, to be honest,” she said. “So, he’s also nonverbal as well, so he needs his space to where he can just be him.”

Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s 14th annual Women’s Build is taking place all week, made possible by hardworking women and sponsors.

“The children have a stable place to build a community, have neighbors, long-term neighbors,” said Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. “The homeowners have an opportunity ro experience homeownership and the equity building of that.”

“This is an opportunity for women to get together and empower other women and just help support affordable housing in our communities and giving these families an opportunity to have their own home,” said sponsor Kelly Koenig with City Furniture.

This year’s build was named after a woman in the community that was the definition of empowerment.

“This year’s build is very special; it’s the Susie Levan Women Build 2025,” said Habitat for Humanity of Broward CEO Nancy Robin. “We lost Susie almost a year ago to the day, and it is a real honor to dedicate a build in honor of someone who is such a fierce women’s advocate.”

Around 250 women were hard at work this week — nail by nail, cut by cut — coming together to construct homes for deserving families.

Nattalie Alves is among the future homeowners.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity, that my kids get to see the process and understand what it takes to be a homeowner,” she saud,

Smiles and lots of sweat equity — the sign of a job well done. Hard work, years in the making, as dreams of homeownership come true.

“I was saving, budgeting and staying focused, keeping a positive attitude, and just know that my time is coming, my time is here, it finally came,” said McKay.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat For Humanity.

The Habitat community in North Lauderdale is scheduled to open on January of 2026.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

