OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teen.

Aaliyah Joseph was last seen June 6 in Oakland Park.

The 14-year-old stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Joseph was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and pink sandals.

She also has a red flower tattoo on her elbow.

If you have any information on this teenager’s whereabouts, call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-HELP.

