FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenager to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in downtown Fort Lauderdale, marking the third in a string of holiday shootings in Broward County within 24 hours.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they were in the area at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday in reference to an event that the teen was attending.

Jared Peter, a witness, told 7News the shooting happened near Southwest Second Street and Nugent Avenue.

“We heard one shot go off,” Peter said. “A Portuguese person got shot in the arm, but later on we realized that he got shot in the chest.”

Investigators said the 14-year-old victim was attending an event when an unknown subject opened fire, striking them.

Peter said he was in between a large crowd.

“There were people running all over the place,” he said. “It was crazy. He ran straight to the corner right there.”

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. The teen is expected to be OK.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, no arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Detectives were seen combing the area for clues.

The shooter remains on the loose. Detectives urge anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

