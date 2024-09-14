FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Missing Persons Unit have ended their search for a missing 14-year-old girl after she was reported missing from unincorporated Central Broward, near Fort Lauderdale.

According to the B.S.O., Angelina Bruno was last seen near the 4700 block of Southwest 12th Court in unincorporated Central Broward at around 8:45 a.m., Monday.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt and khaki pants.

Investigators said Bruno returned home safe and sound.

