MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Gianna Marie Freelove had been last seen along the 6900 block of Northwest Fourth Court, just before 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Freelove stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair. She had been last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black slides, and she was carrying a hot pink Nike duffle bag.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed the teen was safe and had returned home.

