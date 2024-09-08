PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old girl is facing serious charges after she was arrested in connection to what authorities described as online threats against several Broward County schools, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives with BSO’s Threat Management Unit apprehended the teen on Saturday evening in conjunction with several law enforcement partners.

Investigators said the student posted multiple stories on Instagram on Saturday afternoon that contained threats. One post listed several schools across the county that would be targeted with violence, including Plantation High and Plantation Middle. Other posts contained additional threats of a school shooting or other violence.

After law enforcement agencies received multiple reports of these posts, BSO detectives worked alongside Fort Lauderdale Police, Plantation Police and Broward County Public Schools Police to trace the threats to the teen, who resides in Lauderdale Lakes.

When detectives confronted her with the information, the teen confessed to making the threats and said she intended them as a joke.

Following her arrest, the teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. She faces charges of making written threats to kill/conduct a mass shooting, threat to throw, project, place or discharge any destructive device and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

