LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old girl accused of fatally beating her 79-year-old grandmother in Lauderdale Lakes is being charged as an adult, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Sofia Koval, who recently moved to Florida from Ukraine, was officially charged with manslaughter on Monday and transferred from juvenile detention to the Broward County Jail, where she is being held in protective custody.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a death investigation at a Lauderdale Lakes apartment on May 23, where they found the elderly victim unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at Broward Medical Center shortly after 1 a.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, an autopsy revealed extensive bruising, head trauma and internal bleeding.

Koval’s father reportedly told investigators that his daughter had been displaying behavioral issues, which he attributed to trauma from the war in Ukraine.

Koval allegedly admitted to striking her grandmother multiple times with a belt and later claimed she had helped her die.

The victim’s walker and a belt, both believed to have been used in the attack, were found at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Koval was initially Baker Acted and transported to a mental health facility, where she allegedly confessed to killing her grandmother.

On Monday, a magistrate found probable cause for the manslaughter charge, and Koval was ordered held without bond.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, although juvenile sanctions may still be applicable due to her age.

