HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have found a 14-year-old boy was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Derell Miller had been last seen along the 6600 block of Allen Street, at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Miller stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has been last seen wearing a sweatsuit with a cream-colored top and a blue bottom.

Police on Monday confirmed the boy has been located, but did not provide further details.

