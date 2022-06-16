FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy accused of raping a woman was back in court, Thursday afternoon.

Terry Berger Smith was appointed a new attorney because he could not qualify for a public defender, which led his family to hire an attorney

Smith was arrested on Tuesday as police were searching for a suspect that raped a woman in Hollywood last week.

He is being held at a juvenile detention center and will stay there for 21 days while the state determines whether to charge him as a child or an adult.

At the courtroom, Smith’s new attorney asked the judge if he could spend his time on house arrest. The judge declined that request.

7News spoke with Smith’s attorney outside the courtroom.

“Mr. Smith is hanging in there, again he is 14 years old and never really been in this situation before, and the family is very supportive,” said Jim Lewis. “We’re very hopeful that this case is going to remain in juvenile court, but at this point, he’s indicated to me that he is not guilty, that he did not do this, and we are going to get our day in court, but right now he’s going to sit in detention center until we figure it out.”

Smith’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 27th.

He will remain in custody until then.

The state could announce how Smith could be charge during that time and he might face other charges as one other woman has come forward and believes she was also a victim.

If you believe you are a victim, you are urged to contact police.

