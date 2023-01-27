DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen accused in the murder of a standout high school football player made his first appearance in court.

Officials said 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn will be charged as an adult. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Vaughn shot 16-year-old Rickey Ferguson Jr. at Westside Park, located along the 400 block of Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health North in critical condition. His family confirmed on Jan. 3 that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Ferguson played football for the Deerfield Beach High Bucks and dreamed about playing in college.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.