DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested the 14-year-old two days after the Dec. 28 shooting at Westside Park, located along the 400 block of Southwest Second Street.

In a news release Tuesday, BSO said 16-year-old Rickey Ferguson remains in a hospital recovering. However, Ferguson’s mother posted on Facebook that her son had died, saying he “passed on and gained his wings.”

Tramain Hall, head football coach for the Deerfield Beach High Bucks said Ferguson was a sophomore and a standout football player with a big future.

“He said, ‘Coach, I’m ready to go to college,’” said Hall.

“He didn’t do nothing wrong,” said Nick Williams, a friend of the teen. “He just played football, go home. The man don’t do nothing wrong.”

Detectives said the shooting remains under investigation.

The 14-year-old has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.