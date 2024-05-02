NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a disturbing case of animal cruelty in a neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale.

The arrest, made on Wednesday, follows an investigation into the incident from Monday, April 22, in the 300 block of Northwest 28th Terrace in unincorporated Central Broward.

Detectives responded to reports of a deceased stray cat with bite marks.

Surveillance footage, obtained by 7News, revealed the suspect intentionally provoked the cat, leading to its death by encouraging two dogs to chase it.

The video shows a person walking their dogs off leash scaring a cat off a car. Moments later, the dogs are seen chasing the feline.

Area residents called the cat Ringo. Detectives found his body covered in bite marks the next day.

Ringo was one of several stray cats who are cared for by residents.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the teen faces three felony charges.

“Animal cruelty involving torment, animal cruelty resulting in the death of an animal and the baiting of an animal,” he said.

Codd said detectives were quick to make an arrest.

“They were in the neighborhood, they were gathering evidence, following up on tips and leads,” he said.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

Now the same residents who were hoping for justice are hoping this teen can turn things around.

“He’ll learn his lesson, I imagine. I hope it doesn’t ruin the rest of his life,” said a man who lives in the neighborhood.

