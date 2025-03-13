HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a teenage girl who was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, 13-year-old Aaliyah Cassamajor had been last seen at Driftwood Middle School, at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

She had been last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and a white jacket.

Late Thursday afternoon, police confirmed Cassamajor was found and reunited with her family.

