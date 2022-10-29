OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 13-year-old girl days after she was reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mailen Ernestina Santos had been last seen along the 6000 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m., Thursday.

Santos stands about 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The teen had been last seen wearing khaki pants, a black T-shirt, a blue Gap hoodie and black sneakers.

Sunday afternoon, BSO detectives confirmed they safely located Santos. The teen has since been reunited with her family.

